Pallas's cat is a living relic, an ancient member of the cat family. Although he's about the size of a domestic kitty, he is wild at heart, and you'd better think twice before trying to scratch behind his ears!

You don't need a time machine or archaeological digging equipment to discover how modern cats looked millions of years ago. It is enough to look at the Pallas's cat - a wildcat native to the Eurasian steppe.

This video offers a great peak into the cat's wild side, as he is seen parked in front of a door keeping people away as effectively as any guard dog.