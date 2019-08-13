Sweet Nothings: Golden Retriever Sings Tune With Wind Chimes

This golden retriever knows how to keep a tune and put on the entertainment sparkle in order to keep audiences entranced. This is one good doggo.
Say hello to the next winner of “America’s Got Talent,” folks!
Kind people often feed hungry little birds in cities, but sometimes those feathered tricksters are too hungry – and you'd better run before they attempt to eat your dinner, your hat, or even your backpack!
Sometimes, even very different creatures can find common ground. How is it even possible that a cat and a bird can become best friends? Well, these two obviously bonded over their similar cuteness and funloving personalities.
While some canines can make it over a stream in one jump, others are left doing the doggy paddle.
For one black- and white-spotted cat living in Mckinney, Texas, the mail slot on the front door causes nothing but endless amounts of rage (er, fun?).
