While some canines can make it over a stream in one jump, others are left doing the doggy paddle.

Golden Retrievers were originally bred in the UK in the 19th century to retrieve water fowl that had been shot out of the sky by hunters, and are always up for a game of fetch. Getting wet is all part of the game.

In this video, two golden retrievers are sent leaping over a small creek in order to fetch a stick; one makes it, but his friend lands squarely in the water.