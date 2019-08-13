Mail Delivered Through Door Slot Leaves Cat Seeing Red

For one black- and white-spotted cat living in Mckinney, Texas, the mail slot on the front door causes nothing but endless amounts of rage (er, fun?).

According to her family, the cat, who goes by the name Gargoyle, is the feline version of a guard dog and comes from a ragdoll breed.

“My cat eagerly awaits the mail delivery every day and it's her daily entertainment as she launches into full-on attack mode, growling, hair standing on end the moment she senses the mailman approaching,” the filmer of the video told Viral Hog, noting that even if the mail does manage to successfully get through the slot, it’s usually shredded to pieces.

“[She’s] a ragdoll breed, and when she's not attacking the mailman, she can be found snuggled up on my lap, purring contentedly … Seeing her in her usual state, little would anyone believe underneath that docile, sweet demeanor is an attack cat.”

Turns out that little ol’ Gargoyle even once broke through a window screen and chased the mailman out of town. Guess it might be time to invest in a mailbox?