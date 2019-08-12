Classy Makeover: Fashionable Golden Retriever Gets Stylish New Do

Changing one's hairdo is quite often a mood-booster for many people and apparently for dogs too - or at least for this golden retriever, which doesn't seem to mind getting itself a new hairstyle.

A golden retriever has been captured on video at a hairdresser's getting a new hairdo. The doggy, wearing an apron, is sitting calmly while the stylist is working his magic with the comb on the pooch's head and fluffy ears. Apparently, the hairdresser is trying to go for a Mohawk, which seems to be totally fine with this fluffy customer.

New hairstyle or not, the doggy looks wonderful anyway, doesn't it?