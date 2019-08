Every breed of dog has its famous features, and, of course, Huskies are known to be extremely active and playful little rascals. What could be even more active and disastrous? Well, only a small and silly Husky pup!

This goofy pup knows how to create a real mess in just few seconds! The little Husky runs around like crazy, falls into bowl full of water, and then tries to perform a backflip – without success, of course.

It's difficult to say whether the parents are simply tired of these shenanigans, or are wise enough to wait until the pupper finally exhausts itself!