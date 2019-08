An inspector at the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Russia's Kamchatka captured footage of two brown bears playing on the shore while a grey whale swims just metres away.

The video shows two brown bears playing on the shores of Olga Bay in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka.

What makes the footage especially interesting is that there was also a grey whale performing its twists and turns in the water and apparently enjoying the moment just as much as the two carefree bears.