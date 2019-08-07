Register
    Naughty Cows Play Hide-And-Seek in Cornfield

    ‘Sheer Destruction’: Naughty Cows Play Hide-And-Seek in Cornfield

    Valerie Robinson, a farmer based out of Mannington, New Jersey, recently found herself having to lay down the law after two of her cows, Dorothy and Adaline, decided to roam through the family’s cornfields.

    “Your ass is gonna be in trouble. Where is your sister?” Robinson tells Dorothy as she emerges from the cornfield. “Sheer destruction.”

    “You’re the one who took her in there, didn’t you?” the farmer says, railing on poor ol’ Dorothy. It’s not until after Robinson repeatedly calls out to Adaline that the young calf eventually manages to make her way out of the field.The video ends with Robinson jokingly referring to the two cows as “badasses.”

    Just clink your hooves three times, and all will be well, Dorothy!

    New Jersey, US, Cow
