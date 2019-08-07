Hungry Canadian Cougar Doesn't Like Metallica

45-year-old Canadian Dee Gallant from Vancouver Island posted a video of her sudden encounter with a wild cougar in the forest while walking her dog Murphy. Unarmed, she whipped out her iPhone and turned on Metallica’s 'Don’t Tread On Me' to fend off the tenacious predator, and it worked.

As the author of the video said, neither loud screams nor hand gestures frightened the big cat away, but heavy metal did the trick.

“I was out hiking when I noticed this cougar stalking me. it wasn’t afraid at all just kept staring at me. I started to play Metallica “don’t tread on me” on my iTunes and that’s how I finally scared it off!” she wrote in the description of the video.

Cougars can run 80 km/hour (50 mph) and have been known to attack people. "I definitely think Metallica saved the day there, for sure," she said.