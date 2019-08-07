Jinkies! Bat Sneaks Onto Spirit Airlines Flight

Passengers aboard a Newark-bound Spirit Airlines flight received a bit of shock on July 31 after a bat materialized before their very eyes just some 30 minutes after taking to the skies. Luckily, the bat was captured and locked into one of the plane’s bathrooms for the duration of the trip.

The airline later indicated that the bat was handled by animal control, and that the plane was fully disinfected afterward. Officials believe the bat managed to sneak onto the plane when crews were conducting overnight maintenance in Charlotte, North Carolina.