Hard Training: Adorable Golden Retriever Puppy Joins Practice

This little fur ball is ready to help its owner with fitness exercises. Just 30 more push ups and the practice session is over, so they both can go for a 2-hour walk.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Our canine friends are way faster with their four legs than humans – so to keep up with them we need a lot of training. And the doggos are eager to join in and get more action here to release their insane energy!
This little fur ball is ready to help its owner with fitness exercises. Just 30 more push ups and the practice session is over, so they both can go for a 2-hour walk.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The ocean's depths can be really terrifying, but their mysteries keep attracting ever more researchers. Ancient sea creatures and unimaginable things can be found there, but they are not always hostile to people.
Apparently farm animals are no strangers to aesthetic sensitivity, or at least this particular cow isn't.
Many canines do not like getting their fur wet, so it is almost impossible to get them to take a bath and wash the mud off their paws. But some doggos are always eager to get into the water, and the only problem is how to get them out of the tub!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)