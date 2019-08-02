Getting Ready: Cute Golden Retriever Pup Stretches While Sleeping

This tiny adorable Golden Retriever is definitely having a good nap. But even now the sleepy little guy is active enough, stretching out and getting ready for a day, full of activities and silly shenanigans.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
_ California Dreamin’ 😴 #flashbackfriday _ _ _ _ _ _ #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldenretrievers #puppiespedia #goldenretrieversofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #goldenretrieverpuppy #retrieveroftheday #dogsofinstagram #puppiesofinstagram #instapup #bestwoof #goldenpuppy #dogsofinstagram #puppy #puppylove #dailypuppy #ilovemydog #weeklyfluff #fluffy #dogoftheday #happydog #adorable #dogmodel #petstagram #petsagram #petoftheday #doglovers #mydogiscutest #puppies #nyc
All comments
Show new comments (0)