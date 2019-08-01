You Have Visitors! Hilarious Kitties Join Golden Retriever to Chill on Couch

This Golden Retriever is a bit sad and is in need of a small nap on a couch when suddenly it received uninvited visitors! Two little kittens bravely climb up to their friend in order to cheer the dog up. The pets can sleep on the couch together, and then later continue their shenanigans around the house.
Kittens naps on fren 😍
