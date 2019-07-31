A Real Hit: Donkey Joins Its Owner in Singing a Song from ‘The Lion King’

A video of a man singing a song from Disney's 1994 animated film 'The Lion King' together with his donkey has got over 2.5 million views since last week.

Travis Kinley from South Carolina shared a video of himself singing the opening song from the 1994 animated film 'The Lion King' together with his donkey.

The video, which has received 2.7 million views since it was uploaded last Thursday, starts with Kinley showing himself standing near his horse and his donkey. Then he starts singing 'Circle of Life' and the donkey surprisingly joins him.

Many social media users said that it was one of the most hilarious videos they had ever seen.