A slightly portly Samoyed named 'Tubby' spots a lemon slice in the hands of its owner, and apparently wants to taste it. However, after trying this sour slice of exotic cuisine, the dog is literally taken aback.

There is nothing strange about this dog's reaction to a lemon. The lemon peel contains essential oils that overburden the dogs' delicate sense of smell.

In any case, the curiosity of the dog turns out to be stronger and it cannot resist trying what it wants again.