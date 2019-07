One cat’s moment of relaxation atop her owner’s car quickly went downhill after said owner drove off without realizing that the feline was on the roof.

According to Viral Press, the incident took place July 18 in Sarawak, Malaysia, as 20-year-old Eva Reeta “rushed out of the house to pick up her cousin to take him to school.” It’s unclear how long the driver managed to travel before realizing that the family cat was along for the ride.

Guess this kitty won’t be lounging on top of this vehicle anymore.