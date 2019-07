It is widely believed that cats and dogs are irreconcilable enemies. People are used to watching dogs chasing cats, driving them under cars or trees, while the cats in return angrily hiss, arch their backs and unleash their claws.

However, there are many examples of complete mutual understanding between cats and dogs.

They can even become genuine friends, playing together, sleep together, and even missing each other when they're apart. Often these couples grew up together.

In this video, a golden retriever really loves his cute little kitten friend.