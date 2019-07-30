This cute one-year-old golden retriever from Istanbul named Bushwick has been caught on camera lying in a bed with only his nose seen from under the blanket. The adorable pooch doesn't seem to want to leave his cozy abode, but it's hard to blame him, as the doggo seems so comfortable and carefree under this warm blanket. Surely, Bushwick is not a morning type of doggy.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Hiding from Mondays be like❌❌❌ #goldenretriever #goldenretriever_ #goldens #goldenpup #goldenpuppies #goldenpuppy #goldenretrievers
