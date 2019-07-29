Register
29 July 2019
    Fare-Dodging ‘Spiderman’ Caught Clinging to Bus

    Nicknamed “Spiderman” by some Manila locals, a non-web-slinging fare dodger was caught in action clinging to the back of a public bus in an effort to save some coin for later.

    Regie Lacuesta spotted the unidentified individual July 17 as he was riding in a car with his friend along the highway on Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue. “The man could be a street dweller who doesn't have money for fare,” Lacuesta speculated to the Viral Press outlet. He later noted that the man in question hung onto the bus for several more minutes before pulling anchor.

    The Philippines’ Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, which reportedly has jurisdiction over traffic violations, has been informed of the incident and is investigating the matter. 

    Fare dodgers, beware.

    Tags:
    Bus, Philippines
