Siberian huskies can not only pull a sledge through snowy forests and hunt for food on their own. A husky owner in India recently took his dog for a paragliding flight.

A breathtaking video has been posted online, showing a dog called Nawab paragliding with its owner Vikash Tyagi 3,500 feet above the ground in Manali, a town in India's state of Himachal Pradesh.

The husky and its owner were accompanied by two pilots during their flight. On the video, Nawab is quite calm while showing curiosity about his surroundings.