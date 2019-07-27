Commercial Truck Smashes Storage Units After Bad Turn

Viral Hog reported that the incident unfolded on July 11. "After failing a turn spectacularly, the driver ran from the scene and left multiple units damaged,” reads a statement from the video agency.
Time to go back to driving school, it seems.
A CDL driver recently saw a heap of issues after a miscalculated turn ended with the commercial truck ramming into various storage units in Dallas, Texas.
Viral Hog reported that the incident unfolded on July 11. "After failing a turn spectacularly, the driver ran from the scene and left multiple units damaged,” reads a statement from the video agency.
Time to go back to driving school, it seems.
Is this love that I’m feeling?
Bears need to consume large amounts of food in order to prepare themselves for hibernation. This brown beast from Colorado, however, seems to have taken this task a little too seriously.
It's not just cats that aren't crazy about water. Sometimes dogs aren't too crazy about it either. Is it because they don't want to get their fur wet - or maybe they don't know how to deal with it when under pressure? Anyway, what is a pup supposed to do when he can't even drink the stuff?
Every pet has its favourite game –and puppies are no exception. They are brave, strong, and always ready to chase everybody and everything relentlessly – and the first thing a pup is going to try to chase is usually attached to their body.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)