Takeout, Please: Hungry Bear Tries to Steal Whole Dumpster

A brown bear has been caught on video in the US state of Colorado trying to steal some garbage out of a dumpster late in the evening. The animal at first attempts to retrieve some delicacies out of the bin, but this proves to be too tricky for the clumsy beast. However, the bear refuses to give up and comes up with the brilliant idea of simply dragging the dumpster away into the woods.
📍 Lyons, Colo.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 23, 2019
A bear breaks through a fence, sniffs around for trash.
The bear backs the trash dumpster out.
The bear tries to get into the dumpster, but cannot.
It tries to take the bear resistant dumpster home with him, but cannot.
No reward for this bear 🤗 #BearAware pic.twitter.com/jwTjnXWwhr
