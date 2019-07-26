Cuddly Cat Gets Groomed With Broom

"My cat was lying on the doorstep and wanted cuddles so my fiancé started scratching Paolino's belly with the broom,” reads a statement from the cat’s owner. “The cat began to move contentedly."
Contentedly, indeed.
Rather than opting for the traditional hand-to-cat petting, one creative owner in Capolona, Italy, decided to put a twist on how to give his partner’s cat a cuddle.
"My cat was lying on the doorstep and wanted cuddles so my fiancé started scratching Paolino's belly with the broom,” reads a statement from the cat’s owner. “The cat began to move contentedly."
Contentedly, indeed.
Thailand-based french bulldogs Dam-Nam and Sai-Aua recently gave their owner Yada Ornsomjit a fright after she came into her kitchen to discover the pair covered in bright green food coloring.
Dogs and cats can be friends! Some share the same houses and even the same humans, so if they're not vying for attention, food or space, why not be friends? Besides, when the owners are away, it's nice to have somebody to hang out with and just to love.
Our canine friends are often very prolific, so they need a lot of food to support that level of energy. Unfortunately, sometimes the food is hard to get, but dogs are brave and curious, so nothing can stop them from munching on some treats.
Dogs are naturally pack animals, so it's understandable that they tend to form close bonds with fellow canines. And while they care deeply for their buddies, and are always ready to hang out and play, sometimes pups get confused about the rules of the game.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)