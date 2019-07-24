Hulk Smash: Florida Woman Severely Damages Range Rover

A woman was recently filmed going full-on “Hulk smash” on a white Range Rover parked on the side of the road in Homestead, Florida. While it’s unclear if the July 20 damages were the result of a lover’s quarrel or just road rage, it’s safe to say the unidentified Floridian was blowing off some steam.

The filmer of the video told Viral Hog in a statement that he caught wind of the brutal vehicle takedown when he was getting ready to drop his father off at a nearby assisted-living facility. “I saw a woman destroying the car with hammer [and] I started recording right away,” he said.

The video ends with at least three police officers arriving on the scene and slapping handcuffs on the woman. It’s unclear what charges, if any, law enforcement officials brought against the individual.