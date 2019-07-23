‘What’re You Doing?!’: Electric Scooter Rider Jumps on Dallas Highway

Local driver Josh Weatherl was left in a state of disbelief on Monday morning after spotting a man traveling the hectic lanes of Interstate 85 in Dallas, Texas, on a Lime electric scooter.

Weatherl’s dashcam recording shows the helmetless individual cooly changing lanes during his 9 a.m. commute. As for Weatherl, he was the opposite of calm - he was shook.

“Bro, what are you doing?!” Weatherl can be heard saying in the footage. “Oh my gosh. That is the most wildest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Although shocking, local news station KXAS reports that a Dallas city ordinance doesn’t necessarily prevent such scooters from being on the busy interstate. A Texas bill banning scooters from the state’s highways failed to get a vote in the recent legislative session, according to Dallas News.