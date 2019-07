Kung Fu Master Yang Deyun was able to move two cars with an iron chain tied to his right ear.

There are women who are said to have faces pretty enough to stop traffic, but they have nothing on this Kung Fu master, who can move cars with his ear.

The cars were tied together with a rope, and a chain was attached to the bumper. Yang Deyun then managed to take several steps, dragging the cars behind him, each with two people inside. His ear was apparently unhurt.

Deyun later claimed that he was previously able to tow ten Audis with just one ear.