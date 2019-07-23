Most cats can quite easily jump up to a height of about five to six times the length of their bodies. Equally impressive are their landing skills: they're said to always land on all four feet.

Like lions and other bigger felines, cats are known for their ability to pounce, whether its on an unsuspecting rodent or the spotlight of a laser pointer wielded by a human trickster. However, it's an equally vital survival skill to be able to bounce out of a dicey situation in a hurry, and this white kitty is certainly keen on escaping captivity rather than having to contend with making canine friends.

Specialists from the Journal of Experimental Biology have studied cat jumping literally stage by stage. As it turns out, cats are excellent jumpers due to the muscle mass of their hind legs and the length of their front legs.