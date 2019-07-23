An electric toothbrush may seem like one of the most banal of household objects, but what is an alert young Golden Retriever to make of it? Stay brave, little pup - the truth is out there!

In Roadside Picnic, one of the most acclaimed works of Soviet science fiction written by the Strugatsky Brothers, otherworldly visitors briefly visit Earth, leaving behind an array of artefacts for mankind to discover. But what does man's best friend think of the unusual devices left around the home?

In this video, Bumblebee the puppy encounters just such an object: an electric toothbrush. Heroically, the pooch probes the device in an attempt to ascertain its meaning and purpose. One thing is for sure: he's not alone in the universe, but maybe this curious buzzing thing on the floor just may help keep his teeth nice and clean.