Holy S**t! Florida Lightning Storm Rattles Commuters

Driving to meet some friends in Fort Myers, Florida, a local couple were given a frightful shock on Friday after winding up in a storm, complete with all the accompanying fireworks.

"My husband and I were driving south to Fort Myers to meet friends from out of town and saw the ominous clouds, but figured it was just another typical Florida storm. I started recording because I was hoping to capture a lightning ‘show’ but never dreamed this would happen,” a statement given to Viral Hog by the couple reads.

It goes on to note that the lightning show occurred just as the pair crossed the intersection of Summerlin Road and Daniels Parkway. Although the couple were left speechless, the searing lightning bolt did not cause any injuries or traffic accidents.