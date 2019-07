Pretty much all dogs love to go for a walk. It is enough to simply utter the word “walk” to send a dog scampering towards the door, joyfully wagging its tail, much liked the fabled phrase "car ride".

On the street, such dogs follow the owner with pleasure and like to explore new territory, play with their owners with interest and willingly communicate with other dogs.

But what happens when a dog does not want to go for a walk in any way?

In this video you can see a dog that doesn’t want to walk at all.