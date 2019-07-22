Goldfish, which are technically carp, are not a human favourite when it comes to a fish dinner. However, these bright swimmers appear as a tasty snack to our predatory feline companions.
As you can see from this video, not all cats are afraid of water. This cat manages to snag a fish with its claws and departs triumphantly with its 'catch of the day'.
