Many cats prefer fish to other kinds of meet. Whether freshly-caught, frozen, raw or boiled - kitties are keen to chow down.

Goldfish, which are technically carp, are not a human favourite when it comes to a fish dinner. However, these bright swimmers appear as a tasty snack to our predatory feline companions.

As you can see from this video, not all cats are afraid of water. This cat manages to snag a fish with its claws and departs triumphantly with its 'catch of the day'.