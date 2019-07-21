Shiba Inu Cools Off by Drinking From a Garden Sprinkler

Dogs don't perspire through their skin like you and I, so it's no wonder they love the opportunity to cool down during the hot summer months by getting wet, whether it's at the lake, in a stream or in a pool. This furry guy is getting a kick out of a backyard sprinkler.
The Shiba Inu is a charming dog with a plush coat and a wayward character. Owning such a pet is not easy, but if you win his respect and trust, you will get a lot of pleasure from communicating with this intelligent and curious friend.
