Push it to the Limit: Sweet Little Golden Retriever Tries Its Best

Look at this strong pup! This little golden retriever is so determined to overcome those steps – but they are too big for such a baby. Of course, this adorable canine has to grow up a bit, cause now these stairs seem to be as tall as a mountain to him.
