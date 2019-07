Lay’s “betcha can't eat just one” motto proved true for one pup in Mistelbach, Austria, last week – even after he was caught red-pawed by his owner!

The owner tells Viral Hog that the plotting pooch showed no interest in the bag of chips while she was eating it, but immediately pounced on the bag once he believed she was done snacking.

Seeing as how he quickly returned to the bag, any possible punishment would be a fair price!