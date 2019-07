Sometimes even the calmest and slowest of animals can become aggressive and pounce on anything – perhaps if they’re angry, frightened, or just need some food. And reptiles are no exception!

Tourists at the Emperor Valley Zoo in Trinidad and Tobago have filmed an incident where a zookeeper was attacked by a snake.

Mustard, an albino Burmese python, was waiting for its lunch – a big and tasty rabbit. Suddenly, however, it instead decided to assault the keeper, who was bringing its meal. The reptile struck in a split second, biting the man on his abdomen and forcing him to leave the enclosure.