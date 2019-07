Rescue kitten Gracie is making the most out of her new life with daily swimming lessons, despite only being a few weeks old.

According to her owner, Mike Usher, the brave, Virgin Islands-born cat is seen here during day four of her crash course into swimming.

Though most kittens or full grown cats would hiss and flinch at the slightest touch of water, Gracie (with the help of her attentive owner) is quickly becoming a pro at keeping her little head above water!