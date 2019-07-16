Who’s There? German Shepherd Guard Dog Triggers Security Camera

Rhode Island resident Joe Corsi recently purchased a Wyze brand security camera, and while it definitely did its job of monitoring his home, he may want to find a new spot to place the surveillance device.

Earlier this month, Corsi received a notification on his phone alerting him of a large disturbance. Upon inspecting the feed, however, the worried homeowner did not discover a burglar, but his 80-pound German Shepherd Sasha staring inquisitively into the camera lens.

Since Corsi originally shared the video on Facebook, the footage has gained over 57,000 shares and has amassed nearly 10,000 views via Rumble Viral. Sasha also recently broke a thousand followers on her Instagram page!