Surprise Attack! Silly Cat Sneaks up on Unsuspecting Shiba Inu

This little kitty thinks it would be great to sneak up on a napping Shiba Inu and carry out a surprise attack, but the cat is forgetting that the doggo is too big and strong to be fall prey to its evil machinations. This means that when the canine notices something isn't quite right, the would-be predator will need to escape as soon as it can!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Tag a friend that is sooo shy 🤣 Follow us @wildanimals.clan Follow us @wildanimals.clan Via @halu4809
All comments
Show new comments (0)