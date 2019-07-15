Hop to it: Shiba Inu Jumps Into Bushes

The Shiba Inu is a hunting dog breed from Japan. Its integral character, high intellectual level, and special strength of spirit have made these animals popular among dog breeders.
In this video, one Shiba Inu effectively jumps into some bushes, disappearing from sight.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I must go, my people need me! . . . #funny #jump #funnydog #run #whoops #excited #thedailyshibainu #play #puppy #puppylove #awesome #shibagram #shibadog #shibalove #shibainu #shiba #dogstagram #dogoftheday #dogsofmanchester #dogsofinstagram #happy #handsome #love #cute #bestfriend #😂 #🐶 @go_animals_official
All comments
Show new comments (0)