As the boy walks to school, the puppy latches onto his leg and refuses to let him go.
The schoolboy reacts by saying "let go" and "I'm gonna be late for school now", but the dog remains unwavering in its love.
Golden retriever puppy Huxley is 12 weeks old and quite clearly doesn't want to stay at home without his owner and friend.
As the boy walks to school, the puppy latches onto his leg and refuses to let him go.
The schoolboy reacts by saying "let go" and "I'm gonna be late for school now", but the dog remains unwavering in its love.
The Texas resident said he experiences difficulties every week with cleaning his trash can, as thousands of spiders converge on it and try to live there.
Cats and dogs are known to be archrivals, both fiercely competing for humans' love and affection, but that doesn't mean they can't just have a bit of fun together.
The short clip, uploaded to Instagram, shows an adorable Shiba Inu dog on an inflatable car toy in the pool, looking rather frightened by the prospect of getting wet.
The bottle cap challenge has rocked social media this summer with celebrities trying to outdo each other, knocking off a bottle cap in increasingly creative ways. But who said that a simple doggy is not a match to all those superstars?
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)