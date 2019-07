Cats and dogs are known to be archrivals, both fiercely competing for humans' love and affection, but that doesn't mean they can't just have a bit of fun together.

In this video uploaded to Instagram a playful feline and dog are seen playing tug of war with what appears to be a sock, with the dog yanking it with its mouth as the cat desperately holds on.

Once the doggo emerges victorious, the pair scurry out of the room and head off for more shenanigans.