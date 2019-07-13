We Have A Winner! Golden Retriever Nails Bottle Cap Challenge

A golden retriever has decided to follow this summer's trend and take part in the bottle cap challenge. With a swift leg movement, the adorable pooch wearing a pink headband unscrewed the bottle all by itself.
Well, maybe not quite by itself as we can see a hand directing the dog's paw. But who cares? The doggy is still the best and totally deserves as much attention as celebs.
nailed it— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) 12 июля 2019 г.
(tulipa_golden IG) pic.twitter.com/8oXARvv8po
All comments
Show new comments (0)