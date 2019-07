We Have A Winner! Golden Retriever Nails Bottle Cap Challenge

The bottle cap challenge has rocked social media this summer with celebrities trying to outdo each other, knocking off a bottle cap in increasingly creative ways. But who said that a simple doggy is not a match to all those superstars?

A golden retriever has decided to follow this summer's trend and take part in the bottle cap challenge. With a swift leg movement, the adorable pooch wearing a pink headband unscrewed the bottle all by itself.

Well, maybe not quite by itself as we can see a hand directing the dog's paw. But who cares? The doggy is still the best and totally deserves as much attention as celebs.