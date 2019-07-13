Trio of Talented Pups Jump Rope

your daily dose of happiness is here

(puppiesclub/douyin) pic.twitter.com/ovH4XaIrml — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 11, 2019

A squad of happy pups with excellent hops has stolen the hearts of thousands of Twitter users since its Thursday posting on the social media site.

What appears to be a Bichon Frise, dachshund and Pomeranian are all seen waiting their turn to hop in while a dog park employee and a stoic black poodle swing the rope.

Not only are the puppies exhibiting a talent worth talking about, but they also display commendable comradery in patiently letting each other get their hops in – especially the white pooch!