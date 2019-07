The dog chased away an intruding bear from a neighbour’s backyard in the US state of New Jersey. The owner of the house posted a recording from a video surveillance camera on his Facebook page, showing the dramatic encounter.

Video footage uploaded to Facebook shows the bear curiously move around in the backyard and remove a bird feeder before the heroic dog emerges out of nowhere.

Once the bear realises the doggo is in no mood for diplomacy, he rushes out of the yard while the dog gives chase.