This moose is minding its business and getting a much-needed soak!

For the first time in recorded history, temperatures in Anchorage, Alaska, have reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and local humans and animals alike are having to find new ways to beat the record-breaking heat.

This past Sunday, one Anchorage resident even caught a moose relaxing in the shade, taking full advantage of their neighbor’s sprinkler system.

The owner of the footage told ViralHog that local meteorologists predict temperatures will continue to hang around the 90-degree mark, despite usually being around the mid-60s at this time of year.