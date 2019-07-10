Playful Pooch Welcomed With Open Arms During Mass in Brazil

An unlikely guest was in attendance for a mass held at Nossa Senhora das Dores parish in Brazil last month.

After entering the place of worship, the pooch made a beeline for Father José Geraldo Sobreira, who allowed the dog to play with his robe as he continued to lead mass without a flinch, according to Reshareworthy.

One parishioner commenting on the Facebook video said the dog was welcomed by everyone in attendance “because he is also a creation of God. In the house of God we are all his children.”

Matheus Lemos, an employee of the church’s communication office, clarified that the dog actually belonged to a neighboring woman who has Alzheimer’s. After church officials discovered where the dog belonged, he was promptly returned, much to the joy of the woman’s daughter.