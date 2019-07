With their long claws, sharp teeth, and strong muscles, big predatory animals are able to swiftly pounce and kill virtually anything in their path. However, sometimes they're beaten by those preferring a more vegetarian diet.

The lion in this video attacked a buffalo, and after its initial success it seemed to think that its lovely dinner wouldn’t be interrupted, and thus dropped its guard. However, this proved to be a big and dangerous mistake, as the herd of buffalo decided to protect their fallen comrade - with one exceptional member of the group deciding to rush head-on!

The buffalo attacked the big cat, which didn’t stand a chance against charging beast's horns and hoofs.