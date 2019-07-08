What, No Honey? US Family Finds Young Bear Napping in Closet

Last month, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 5:45 a.m. call concerning a young bear who not only broke into a family’s mudroom, but also managed to deadbolt the door from the inside before taking a much-needed nap.

Though authorities first tried to get the creature to move on its own, the young black bear did not seem interested in leaving its cozy closet spot. Eventually, deputies, with the help of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, tranquilized and humanely relocated the cheeky intruder.

“The homeowners were glad he was removed in good health, but won’t soon forget when this intruder came looking for the bear necessities!” the sheriff’s office commented in their Facebook post.