Sometimes wild animals are really annoying, but they’re not criminals, so they shouldn’t be locked up in a police station. However, one cheeky little squirrel still managed to get into trouble.

Two police officers at the Stratham Police Department encountered a furry little guest who had not been invited at all! They had to chase the squirrel, which couldn’t for the life of it figure out how to leave the station on its own.

Finally, after a hilarious chase, the officers escorted the poor animal out. The squirrel should be happy that the K9 unit wasn't on duty at the time!