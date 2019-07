Some companies produce garments specifically for dogs, giving owners the option of dressing up their pooches or buying them something a bit more practical.

In this video, complete with sound effects and music for added impact, a chipper golden retriever's mood quickly changes upon the sight of a raincoat, which its owner later makes it wear.

The short clip was uploaded to Instagram, captioned "Look at how happy and full of life I was before I saw my raincoat. I hate that unflattering, ridiculous thing", and has already racked up over 500,000 views.